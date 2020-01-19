GPCB issues notice, seals Vadodara factory where blast killed six

The arrested are in eight days police custody. (Representational Image) The arrested are in eight days police custody. (Representational Image)

A week after a blast inside an oxygen plant of the Aims industries Pvt Ltd in Padra near Vadodara killed six workers and left several injured, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), on Saturday, issued a closure notice to the factory and sealed the premises after a probe revealed that the company was bottling hydrogen without due permission.

On January 11, a blast inside the plant killed six workers of the factory. According to police, the presence of hydrogen cylinders close to the oxygen plant without any safety measures in place resulted in the high-intensity blast.

Vadu police on Saturday reconstructed the sequence of events of the fateful day in the presence of the three accused who have been arrested so far — company director Satyakumar Balan, supervisor Raju Rathwa and plant manager Arun Kumar Agrawal. The owners of the company — Siddharth Patel and his son, Swetanshu Patel — are still elusive.

The arrested are in eight days police custody.

