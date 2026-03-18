Govts of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala govts stalling projects: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

RAILWAY MINISTER Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition parties, specifically targeting the state governments of poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, accusing them of obstructing crucial projects in their respective states.

Replying to the debate on Demands for Grants for the railway ministry, which was later passed by Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw took on MPs of the Trinamool Congress who compared the functioning of the ministry under the NDA to the one when their party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held the portfolio.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new form to the politics of the country – he has brought it to politics of performance from politics of votebank…he took a decision which still benefits and will continue to in future. Merging the railway budget in the general budget led to three big benefits,” Vaishnaw said. “Railways began getting adequate funds;…secondly, new projects, new trains are being sanctioned around the year…thirdly, it has brought transparency.”