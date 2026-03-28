Govt’s new TV Ratings Policy defines rules for accountability, transparency

It also states that TV distribution platforms or OTT platforms may publish periodic viewership data of broadcasters/channels being played on their platforms, on their websites, without obtaining registration or permission under these guidelines.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Friday released a new policy to regulate television ratings in India with the aim of ensuring transparency, independence and accountability in audience measurement.

According to the TV Ratings Policy 2026, viewership arising out of Landing Page should not be counted in viewership measurement. It also states that agencies must scale up their operations to improve data accuracy and publish their detailed methodology and anonymised data on their websites to ensure transparency.

“The policy defines clear standards for the registration, operation, audit, and oversight of agencies providing TV rating services, to ensure transparency, independence and accountability in audience measurement,” it stated.