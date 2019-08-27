Govt’s motive is to demonise P Chidambaram, alleges his family

Even as the Supreme Court Tuesday extended till tomorrow protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, his family on Tuesday alleged the government’s motive was to demonising him.

Advertising

In a statement, as reported by PTI, the family said they were distressed that the “media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations” against Chidambaram in the last few days. The family alleged that the government’s motive was to demonise and humiliate Chidambaram, claiming that media was unable to uphold “liberty against calumny”.

“Every person is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law,” the statement said. The family said they possessed enough wealth and were tax assesses, so they had no need to seek money in unlawful ways. “We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies etc., these are chapters plucked out of ghost stories and one day these ghosts will be buried.”

Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram too alleged that the accusations against the family of owning properties abroad are baseless. “What I have, that is in my declaration. What I don’t have, I can’t declare. What is this fable which is being branded about that we have overseas properties in all kinds of exotic locations? I would like to see that at least at some point of time,” Karti was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertising

Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in the INX media case on August 21, has been remanded to the custody of the agency till August 30 by a Delhi court.

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till tomorrow protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would hear the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chidambaram’s two petitions, including the challenge to remand orders, on Wednesday.