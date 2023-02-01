scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Govt’s ‘mitr kaal’ budget proves it has no roadmap to build India’s future: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's reaction came after the presentation of the Union budget for 2023-24 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Congress leader said that this Budget proves the union government has no roadmap to build India's future. (File)
Listen to this article
Govt’s ‘mitr kaal’ budget proves it has no roadmap to build India’s future: Rahul Gandhi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government, claiming that its ‘mitr kaal’ budget has no vision to create jobs as well as no plan to tackle inflation, and proves that the Centre has no roadmap to build India’s future.

Gandhi’s reaction came after the presentation of the Union budget for 2023-24 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which the government raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

Also Read |Budget 2023-24: Congress attacks govt over NREGS cut, asks if money being diverted for Capex

“‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed — yet, PM doesn’t Care!” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 19:00 IST
Next Story

‘Is there bias towards groups seen as vote bank?’ UP OBC panel starts its survey

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close