Govt’s action plan: More information & technology officers, GIS-based planning

THE APPOINTMENT of more Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) as data is not being used efficiently; using Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping for decision making to increase the country’s GDP; setting up a national mentoring platform for start-ups — these are part of an action plan prepared by the Centre.

The Indian Express reported on Tuesday that the Centre has prepared a comprehensive 60-point action plan following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with secretaries of all departments and ministries on September 18.

According to the plan, government organisations need to create capacity for GIS-based planning and leveraging the potential of satellite-based imagery. This, the document states, may be taken up as a campaign under its mission, “Karamyogi”.

Saying that data is not being utilised “efficiently”, it recommends the appointment of special monitoring officers across departments.

The action plan also emphasises the government’s push for digitising all land records by 2023 under the central database called ‘Matribhumi.’ “Each parcel of land will have a Unique ID for ease of tracking of transactions. Integration with e-Courts system will provide transparency on title/ possession related issues,” it states.

According to senior officials, these action points will be assessed periodically — ministries and departments have been asked to appoint nodal officers to review the progress.

While the 60-point plan is targeted at specific ministries and departments, it can be be broadly categorised under three heads: leveraging IT and technology for governance; improving business climate; and upgrading the civil services.

“National mentoring platform for start-ups may be set up. Mentors could be a single point of contact for start-ups and entrepreneurs. They may also support in organising initial funding. There are many technical institutions, which could assist such a platform,” says the document in its action plan for the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The plan also directs the culture and tourism ministries to identify and develop 100-200 iconic structures and sites. It says “centres of excellence” may be set up in rural areas through PPP, taking a cue from such centres in Singapore.