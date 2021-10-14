Govt working on criteria for Sainik schools’ affiliation

The Union Cabinet’s decision to expand the chain of Sainik Schools, where girl students will also be enrolled, by roping in private players, NGOs and state governments is receiving a “healthy response”, a senior Defence Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The official said the qualifying criteria for setting up the proposed “affiliated Sainik Schools” was in the works and will soon be put up in the public domain. The government has estimated that up to 5,000 students are likely to enroll in class 6 from the 2022-23 academic year in the proposed 100 schools.

The government is expected to spend Rs 20 crore next year in funding scholarships for students enrolling themselves in these schools.

“We have started receiving a healthy and encouraging response,” the official said.