Govt working on Bill to regulate digital media: Anurag Thakur

THE GOVERNMENT is drafting a Bill to regulate digital media, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Addressing an event in Jaipur on Wednesday, the minister said that while we all turn to newspapers for verified news, it is the digital media that has enabled local issues to become national issues. “So, it (digital media) presents opportunities as well as challenges. To have a fine balance, the government will see what can be done about this. I would say that changes have to be brought into law, and we will bring that to make your work simple and easy. We are working to introduce a Bill,” he said.

The I&B Minister also confirmed that the government will soon introduce a new law to replace the 1867 Press and Registration of Books Act, so that the registration process for newspapers would be made simpler. Under the new law, the registration process, which currently takes around four months, can be finished in a week via online mode, he said.

Thakur also said newspapers should bring the “right news before the public at the right time”. He said along with the shortcomings of the government, public welfare schemes and policies of the government should also reach the common people. He urged the media to “do their work responsibly and avoid creating an atmosphere of fear and confusion”.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved the ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’, under which it has become obligatory for channels to telecast content in national and public interest.

Under the new guidelines, at least 30 minutes are to be given every day to telecast content pertaining to “public service and national interest”, for which eight themes have been given to channels for creation of content.