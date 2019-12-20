Govt wants people to stand in queue to prove citizenship, like note ban: Priyanka

Drawing parallels with the demonetisation exercise, Priyanka said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove their citizenship similar to the situation in the country after note ban. (Express file photo) Drawing parallels with the demonetisation exercise, Priyanka said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove their citizenship similar to the situation in the country after note ban. (Express file photo)

Extending support to students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi’s India Gate, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Friday said the legislation and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) were “anti-poor”, PTI reported.

“This is basically anti-poor. The most affected will be the poor. If someone has to take out old documents about their land, will they be able to do that? Will your grandparents be able to show?” the Congress leader questioned.

Drawing parallels with the demonetisation exercise, she said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove their citizenship similar to the situation in the country after note ban.

Congres leader Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congres leader Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

“In what state are they putting the country into. The way they put the entire country in line after note ban (demonetisation), they are now wanting to put the entire country in line the same way. Who will be affected by this. The rich will show their passports, but the poor will suffer,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gandhi was at the venue for the second time this week and was accompanied by her daughter Miraya at the protest. Earlier this week, she had organised a sit-in dharna on Monday as a mark of protest against the violence meted out on the students of Jamia University by Delhi police.

Claiming that she was attending the protests to show solidarity with the protesters, Gandhi said demonstrations should be held peacefully as allowed in a democracy.

