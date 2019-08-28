Government using brute force to scuffle voices of dissent in Kashmir: Mamata

Hitting out at the Modi government over the clamdown in Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused it of using brute force to scuffle the voices of dissent in the Valley. “What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuffle all voices of dissent in the Valley,” she said while addressing a students rally in Kolkata.

She also accused the government of appointing “yes man” at the top of important institutions. “All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like ‘yes men’,” the chief minister said.

Banerjee dared the Centre to arrest her for raising her voice against the government, asserting that she “will not bow down before the BJP”.

The country is heading towards presidential form of government, and there will be no place for democracy, Banerjee said. “The central government is either threatening opposition leaders or buying them out with money. It is after Bengal now, as we are opposing its policies and divisive politics,” she added.