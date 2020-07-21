Govt urges states to add labs to ramp up testing, get more kits

A health worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. A health worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.

The Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have suggested a set of short-term and medium-term actions for state governments to enhance the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity.

In a letter to the states on Monday, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR’s director-general Dr Balram Bhargava suggested that states should help increase testing capacity by adding more labs, enhancing testing facilities of existing labs, and procuring more kits and machines.

The new strategy delineates immediate measures that states should take. These include transferring machines at government hospitals to district hospitals and labs, increasing registration of existing labs to conduct testing, adding more private labs, and “urgently” procuring rapid antigen kits.

In the medium term, states have been asked to help procure RT-PCR machines and RNA extraction kits for government labs, and help upgrade district hospitals’ diagnostic labs.

The letter noted that while 281 government medical colleges and 261 private medical colleges have Medical Council of India’s approval, only 263 and 76 of them, respectively, have ICMR’s approval to conduct Covid-19 testing. For the remaining 12 government and 185 private medical colleges to be added to the testing network, each health institution needs to acquire two RT-PCR testing machines, ancillary equipment, and training technicians.

State governments should also prepare a “roadmap” for temporary “redeployment” of any RT-PCR machines that are at research and educational institutions under the ambit of the government to district hospitals and labs, the Central officers wrote. In addition, if private diagnostic labs have two RT-PCR machines each, it would enhance testing capacity to 48,000 per day. “State Governments must endeavour to add at least 5 Labs per State into the network,” they noted.

In the short term, the ministry and ICMR have asked states to “urgently procure rapid antigen kits to enhance their testing potential.”

In the medium term, the letter stated, government labs are supposed to have two RT-PCR machines, but 123 government labs (out of 391 government labs conducting RT-PCR tests) have one machine and will need to add another. This measure would enhance testing capacity by almost 30,000 tests a day, it noted.

In addition to RT-PCR machine, each government lab is supposed to have one automated RNA extraction machine. But out of 391 government labs conducting RT-PCR tests, only 70 have this machine. While ICMR is procuring 125 more, if 200 more are provided by state governments it would increase testing by 90,000 a day, the letter mentioned.

State governments can procure RNA extraction machines independently.

In the medium term, the letter stated, every district hospital needs to be provided with facilities for diagnosis and sample storage known as a “bio safety level-2 facility”. These facilities have “a molecular biology setup for virological diagnosis and a functioning and calibrated Biosafety cabinet type 2A/2B in the laboratory,” an ICMR guidance states.

