Govt unwilling to discuss price-rise, adjourned House: Cong

Opposition Congress on Thursday alleged that the government adjourned Parliament ahead of schedule to escape a discussion on issues affecting the people, including the high rate of unemployment and continuous rise in prices of petrol and diesel, as well as cooking gas and fertiliser.

The party accused the government of running away from Parliament.

“The prices of every commodity have risen, which has impacted people, especially the poor,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said at a press conference. “We wanted to discuss this issue. We cooperated with the government on passage of Bills, but the government did not allow a discussion on the real issues — price-rise and unemployment — to take place.”

He said the government’s lack of interest in solving the issues became clear when Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday. “No business transpired today, so in effect two days were cut short,” Kharge said. “The government had given business till Friday. We were ready. But the government adjourned (the House) in the morning itself.”

“We feel the government was not interested in solving problems faced by the people,” he added.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who also addressed the media, said the government had agreed for a discussion on price-rise. “We were waiting for the discussion, but suddenly it was decided on Wednesday evening that the House will adjourn sine die on Thursday,” he said. “It is strange that the government agrees for a discussion in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) and when the time comes it breaches its own commitment and runs away.”

Perhaps, Chowdhury said, “the government agreed for a discussion in the BAC thinking that it can manage. But with prices increasing every day, and the anger of people (also) rising (concurrently)…it realised that the anger will reflect in the House. So the government chose an escape route and adjourned Parliament sine die.”

Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, said the BAC of Rajya Sabha had allocated time for two Bills: Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill and the Indian Antarctic Bill.

“The Opposition was prepared for a full discussion on both Bills…. They could have brought it today; they could have brought it tomorrow,” Ramesh said. “I think the real reason why Rajya Sabha got adjourned…we have lost two days… The real reason is that the combined Opposition wanted an exclusive discussion on price-rise and the agreement between the farmers’ organisations and the government, which the government was not willing.”