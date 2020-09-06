Govt turned Covid-19 tragedy into economic opportunity: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda addresses the Odisha BJP State Executive Meeting via video conferencing from New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

India not only took the bold and timely step of imposing a lockdown to save the lives of 1.3 billion people from Covid-19 but also took care of the economy to turn the tragedy into an opportunity, BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Urging party workers in Odisha to vow to form a government in the state in the next elections, also took on the Naveen Patnaik government for not giving due credit to the Centre for schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the party’s state executive committee, Nadda accused Odisha of replicating Central schemes under its own names.

Nadda said: “A leader accepts the truth with a big heart. Prime Minister Modi started PMAY, Garib Kalyan Yojna, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ujjawala Yojna. But if you (Odisha government) put forward these schemes as your own, with your own name, then it is not right. The government that has initiated these schemes should be given due credit. But people of Odisha know the truth.”

Nadda said Modi and the BJP are committed towards development of the state and accused the ruling Biju Janata Dal government of furthering corrupt practices.

“The Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojna can benefit 2.4 crore poor people in the state but two years since its introduction the scheme has not been implemented in Odisha yet. Since the state government refused to adopt such Central welfare schemes, the people of Odisha could not avail the Rs 5-lakh medical coverage. Chhota dil chhodiye, Naveen-babu, bada dil rakhiye (shun meanness and be largehearted) — implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and let the poor avail benefits,” he said.

In his address, Nadda also lauded the Union government and the PM and said the Centre has taken decisive actions to impose a nationwide lockdown during the pandemic and saved lives. Calling the lockdown effective against the pandemic, he said even the UN Secretary General has acknowledged India’s steps in handling the pandemic.

On BJP’s electoral performance in Odisha, he said, “I am satisfied to say that today BJP is a strong opposition in Odisha and soon we will form the government in the state.”

