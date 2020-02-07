Govt trying to rewrite India’s history: Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for terming the Indus Valley Civilisation as the “Saraswati-Sindhu Civilisation” and accused the BJP government of “not only painting the present India in saffron but going back in history to paint the past saffron too”.

Kanimozhi accused Sitharaman of “going out of way to rename the Indus Valley Civilisation”, adding that even experts have not come out with any conclusive proof of the existence of the “mythical” Saraswati river, accusing the BJP of attempting to rewrite history.

While participating in the debate over the Union Budget, she said, “I would like to tell her (Sitharaman) that there is no conclusion about it, people are still debating about it and nobody has actually been able to read what is there. So, I humbly request the government and the BJP to leave things like this to the scholars and historians. I would again request the politicians to stay out of this and stop using their versions of religion to rewrite what India is.”

The DMK MP said, “The Finance Minister has followed the footsteps of some people who actually would like to push the Vedic age to 10,000 years BCE and to say that the river Saraswati mentioned in Rig Veda is the same river on which the Indus Civilisation flourished which is farthest from the truth.”

“Moreover, the minister has made a statement (that the) deciphering the hieroglyphics of the Harappa valley has happened. I would like to tell her that there is no conclusion about it,” Kanimozhi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.