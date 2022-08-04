We are not scared of Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi after ED seals Young Indian office

Updated: August 4, 2022 1:47:00 pm
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office of Young Indian Ltd at Herald House in Delhi in connection with its probe in money laundering case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, “the government is trying to intimidate, putting pressure to silence us. We are not scared of Narendra Modi.”
“My duty is to protect the nation, its democracy and maintain harmony. I will keep doing the same”, Gandhi added.
The Congress hit out at the Modi government and linked the sealing of Young Indian’s office and the increased deployment of police outside the AICC headquarters to protests planned by the party on Friday on price rise, unemployment and hike in GST rates on essential commodities.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday deployed personnel outside the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road. The Congress claimed the police had surrounded the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath, and that of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 12, Tughlaq Lane.
Subscriber Only Stories
ED officials have rejected the Congress’ defence that Young Indian was a non-profit organisation and there was “no question” of making and laundering money.
“Young Indian has not carried out any charitable activity since 2010 and has been engaged in commercial business. It has taken over AJL properties worth more than Rs 800 crore and has been earning rent on them. Thus, the claim that even if the properties were fraudulently taken over, the benefit will go for charitable purposes is an untenable argument,” an ED official said on August 3.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that AJL and Young Indian are registered companies and every transaction is in the public domain.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
DDLJ musical faces flak for casting a white actor to play Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, chef Vikas Khanna reacts: ‘let’s not make our kids feel less’
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip left a fuming White House scrambling for a plan
Salma Khan and Helen sing for Arpita Khan as she cuts her birthday cake, fans miss Salman Khan as family parties together
IndiGo to add a third ramp as it aims for faster turnaround times
Batgirl directors shocked after the movie is shelved: ‘We wish fans had the opportunity to embrace the final film’
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan wearing pink power suit; draws mixed reactions from netizens
GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check score at gseb.org
Govt trying to intimidate us, we are not scared: Rahul Gandhi after ED seals Young Indian office
BJP sees chink in AAP armour as Delhi liquor policy is revoked, to use it as campaign tool in Gujarat
Booking.com scam lands tourists knocking at private home in London
Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned