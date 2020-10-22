Govt trying to improve poor police-population ratio: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

In his first physical appearance at a public event related to his ministry after recovering from Covid-19 infection, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid floral tribute to policemen who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri in the national capital.

Addressing a gathering of police officers and government officials at the Memorial on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Shah acknowledged India’s poor police-population ratio and said the government is working to improve this.

He said the government is also working on a multi-pronged approach towards security where more technology would be acquired to supplement manpower to secure the country’s borders.

The Home Minister said the nation is indebted to sacrifices made by police personnel towards security, integrity and sovereignty of the country. “Every drop of blood shed by our brave police personnel has strengthened the path of country’s progress…. It is because of your sacrifices that the country is able to sleep peacefully.”

He said 264 police personnel have died in the line of duty this year alone. “Till date, 35,398 police personnel have sacrificed their life for the country,” Shah said.

Recalling the force’s contribution during the pandemic, Shah noted that 343 police personnel, who were on the front-lines in the country’s battle against the virus, lost their lives to Covid-19. “This sacrifice will be written in history in golden letters…. Police personnel are on duty 24 hours a day, and 365 days in the year. When all of us celebrate festivals, police personnel are on duty,” he said.

He assured the police force on behalf of the government that they must focus on security of the nation, and the government will take care of the security and well being of their families.

Ever since the Home Minister was infected with coronavirus in August, he has largely been operating from home, holding meetings — both political and bureaucratic — at home and clearing crucial files related to the ministry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.