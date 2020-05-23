Govt trials in-house video conferencing platform

Ravi Shankar Prasad Ravi Shankar Prasad

A video-conferencing platform developed in-house by the government was used for the first time on Friday in an official meeting chaired by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Communications and Information Technology Minister used the software built by the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)-a research body under the Department of Telecommunications-to speak to 40 chief postmaster generals about ensuring essential supplies of medicine, as well as financial delivery and tele-medicine in rural areas of the country.

Its development began roughly a year ago, in acknowledgement of the lack of domestically-made video conferencing tools, a ministry official told The Indian Express.

Similar to Zoom, the platform has the capacity for a drawing board, powerpoint presentations, recordings, and audience polls.

The trial of this software, yet to be named, comes on the heels of trials of two other platform solutions built by C-DOT and the IT Ministry’s National Informatics Center. Government personnel are providing feedback on two new group messaging services, similar to WhatsApp, which also have audio and video calling features.

These platforms have options to automatically delete messages after the recipient has received it, passcode features blocking unwarranted viewers of private messages, and no limits on the number of group members.

