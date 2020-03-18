Govt to write off trait value on Bt cotton variety

Bt cotton is the only Genetically Modified (GM) crop allowed for commercial cultivation in the country. (File Photo) Bt cotton is the only Genetically Modified (GM) crop allowed for commercial cultivation in the country. (File Photo)

The government is set to write off trait value charged from farmers for the Bollgard-II variety of Bt cotton to ensure the availability of seeds to farmers “at fair, reasonable and affordable prices”, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Bt cotton is the only Genetically Modified (GM) crop allowed for commercial cultivation in the country.

Replying to a written question on whether the government is intending to make such a write-off for that specific variety, Tomar said in a written reply, “Yes Sir. In order to ensure the availability of the Bt cotton seed to the farmers at fair, reasonable and affordable prices and curtail the charging of exorbitant price, DAC&FW has promulgated Cotton Seeds Price (Control) Order (CSPCO), 2015, on 07.12.2015.”

