Govt to Supreme Court: Last tiger count in 2018 was 2,967

INDIA HAD “about 2,967” tigers in its wildlife as per the last count in 2018, the Centre has told the Supreme Court adding that their population was growing at an annual rate of 6 per cent.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) said this in an affidavit filed in the court in response to a plea by Anupam Tripathi, an advocate, seeking directions to conserve the tiger population whose numbers he said was falling across the country. The affidavit submitted that “with a current population of about 2,967 tigers, India harbours approximately 70% global wild tiger population and the population is increasing at an annual rate of 6%”.

It added that “the success of India in conserving and doubling its wild tiger population in a span of about 12 years (much before the targeted year of 2022 as per St Petersburg Declaration on tiger conservation) is commendable especially when the tiger is highly threatened globally due to the high illegal demand of its body parts”.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared in the matter before a bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna, took it through the efforts done by the government to preserve the total number of the animals in the wild. She pointed out from the affidavit that India’s tiger reserve network has now expanded to 53 compared to 50 in 2018. A new tiger reserve – Ranipur Tiger Reserve – has been declared in UP.