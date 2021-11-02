Central govt to resume biometric attendance for staff from Nov 8

The Centre has decided to resume biometric attendance for all employees from November 8, a circular from the Personnel Ministry said Monday.

It shall be the responsibility of department heads to ensure that sanitisers are placed beside biometric machines and all employees sanitise their hands before and after marking the attendance, it said.

Mandatory biometric attendance was discontinued last year following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Physical distancing of six feet must be maintained by all employees while marking their attendance. If required, additional biometric attendance machines may be installed to avoid overcrowding,” the circular to all ministries and departments said.

All employees shall be required to wear masks or face covers at all times, including while waiting to mark their attendance. “Meetings, as far as possible, shall continue to be conducted on video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless necessary in public interest, are to be avoided,” it said.