Govt to rename Chenani-Nashri tunnel after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The government has decided to rename the Chenani-Nashri tunnel road, the longest in India, after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the decision saying that Mookerjee’s struggle for “one nation, one flag” has contributed to “national integration”. “Historic! Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on NH 44, in Jammu and Kashmir, to be named after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. This is our humble homage to Shyama Prasad Ji whose battle for Kashmir, One Nation One Flag has immensely contributed in national integration,” Gadkari tweeted,

Udhampur MP and Union minister Jitendra Singh had proposed the name change. “In response to a proposal moved by me as the MP from the area, Ministry of MORTH has announced the naming of Chenani-Nashri tunnel after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Thanks Respected PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Thanks respected Shri Nitin Gadkari ji,” he tweeted.