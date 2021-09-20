Govt to promote pearl farming in tribal areas

The Trifed (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India) inked an agreement with the Jharkhand-based Purty Agrotech on Monday for the promotion of pearl farming in tribal areas. The Trifed operates under the Union ministry of tribal affairs.

As part of the agreement, Purty Agrotech pearls will be sold through 141 Tribes India outlets, apart from various e-commerce platforms.

Purty Agrotech’s centre will be developed into a Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Cluster (VDVKC). Besides, there is a plan to develop 25 such VDVKCs for pearl farming in Jharkhand. The breeding of oysters and development of pearls was a sustainable mode of business and can be easily practised by tribals who have access to nearby water bodies, Trifed officials said on the occasion.

The Union minister of tribal affairs, Arjun Munda, said: “The government is taking up ambitious transformational programmes that will prove to be game-changers for tribal livelihoods in the times to come.”

The Trifed has also signed an MoU with e-grocery platform Big Basket to promote and sell natural ‘Van Dhan’ products. Pravir Krishna, the managing director of Trifed, said that they were working to find new and better marketing opportunities, both in the domestic and the international markets, for unique tribal products and minor forest produce. He added that both the new ventures of the Trifed will come into effect from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.