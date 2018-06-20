Govt to pay Rs 1,000 per quintal to farmers who registered with Maharashtra, but failed to sell produce

The government’s latest step — to pay farmers Rs 1,000 per quintal as compensation — is being considered as another method that can be tried out again in the future to ensure proper returns to farmers. The government’s latest step — to pay farmers Rs 1,000 per quintal as compensation — is being considered as another method that can be tried out again in the future to ensure proper returns to farmers.

‘In an effort to pacify angry farmers, who were facing major losses due to the government’s slow pace of procurement of chana and tur, the state government has announced that farmers who had registered online but failed to sell their produce will be paid Rs 1,000 per quintal. The scheme and its implementation will also be studied closely, and if successful, they will be considered as a possible solution to the state’s procurement woes.

In view of the low market rates of tur and chana, which were trading below the government-notified Minimum Support Price (MSP), NAFED had started procurement of the two commodities under the Price Support Scheme.

The state was given the target of procuring around 3 lakh tonnes of chana and 4.47 lakh tonnes of tur, and the procurements had to be done by deadlines that were set in mid-May. While the deadlines were subsequently extended, the state still failed to meet both its targets.

As per the procurement process, farmers who wanted to sell their produce to the state had to register at the centres beforehand. They then received text messages, asking them to bring their produce to the centres, and the payment was made online. But the lack of godowns in the state had hampered proper implementation of the scheme.

By the end of May, 3.36 lakh tonnes of tur were procured from 2.65 lakh farmers, while 1.3 lakh tonnes of chana were procured from over 99,000 farmers. However, 1.82 lakh farmers of tur and 2.18 lakh farmers of chana, who had registered online, were yet to sell their produce.

The government’s latest step — to pay farmers Rs 1,000 per quintal as compensation — is being considered as another method that can be tried out again in the future to ensure proper returns to farmers. “If it works, the scheme can be looked at as another avenue to ensure proper returns for farmers,” said a senior official from the state marketing department. The scheme, which entails direct payment to farmers without any storage issues, may also be considered for the upcoming kharif season.

