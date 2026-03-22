Air India and Air India Express to operate 50 flights, Indigo issues travel advisory for passegers

Air India will operate one return flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah. (File Photo)

The flight disruptions in Middle East have started to ease out with key airlines resuming regular operations

To alleviate the wartime financial losses faced by the airlines due to the flight disruptions and the rising fuel prices, the Indian government has also decided to remove temporary airfare caps placed on domestic flights from March 23.

The domestic airfare caps were introduced in December, following the major disruptions in Indigo operations.

The Indian Airline Federation had requested the government to remove the caps following the financial distress affecting the airline operations.

While Airlines have not disclosed the exact losses, a Reuters report cited HSBC analysts saying changes in fuel prices could impact Indigo’s annual fuel bill. They estimated that a one dollar per barrel change could affect the annual bill by around Rs 3 billion.