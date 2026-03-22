Air India and Air India Express to operate 50 flights, Indigo issues travel advisory for passegers

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The flight disruptions in Middle East have started to ease out with key airlines resuming regular operations
To alleviate the wartime financial losses faced by the airlines due to the flight disruptions and the rising fuel prices, the Indian government has also decided to remove temporary airfare caps placed on domestic flights from March 23.
The domestic airfare caps were introduced in December, following the major disruptions in Indigo operations.
The Indian Airline Federation had requested the government to remove the caps following the financial distress affecting the airline operations.
While Airlines have not disclosed the exact losses, a Reuters report cited HSBC analysts saying changes in fuel prices could impact Indigo’s annual fuel bill. They estimated that a one dollar per barrel change could affect the annual bill by around Rs 3 billion.
In December, following the mass Indigo flight cancellations and ticket price surge, the government stepped in to set fare limits for non-business class seats across domestic routes. Depending on the distance, fare caps were placed between Rs 7,500 and Rs 18,000 per seat.
The caps were said to remain in place until the situation is stabilised, although the fare limits continued to be in place even after operations returned to normal schedules.
On March 22, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights. Both airlines will continue their regular services to Jeddah and Muscat, along with an additional 20 flights between India and Jeddah.
Air India Express will operate eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat, connecting Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Kannur.
Air India will operate one return flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah.
Both airlines are set to operate 30 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Indigo has advised all passengers to check their flights before heading to the airport, as some flights may be delayed or cancelled. Indigo has scheduled around 28 flight operations on March 22.
Travel Advisory
At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East.
As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on 22 March 2026, in line… pic.twitter.com/bcBdAvbepm
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 21, 2026
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