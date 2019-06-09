Govt to honour media for promoting yoga: Prakash Javadekar

The government will felicitate media houses that contribute towards promoting yoga and healthy living in the country, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

Advertising

The media houses will be honoured with the International Yoga Day Samman around the international Yoga day which will be observed on June 21.

Javadekar said a six-member jury will adjudge the entries across 23 languages.

A total of 33 citations will be given out — 11 each for newspapers, TV channels and radio channels from across the country.

“One of India’s gifts to the world is yoga,” said Javadekar, adding, “Many media houses are also doing their bit to propagate the message of healthy life and healthy living through yoga…” he said. “They are carrying out their own campaigns. We have decided to recognise the services and campaigns of the media,” added the minister while speaking to the media.