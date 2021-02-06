Govt to fill 3 jt secy, 27 director posts via lateral entry route

The maximum age limit for joint secretaries is 45 years and for director-level posts it is 35 years.

The Central government has invited applications from individuals working in the private sector, public sector undertakings and state governments for three posts of joint secretaries and 27 posts of directors in various Union government ministries. These posts will be filled on lateral entry basis by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A notification issued by UPSC said the government has submitted a requisition for recruiting joint secretary and director level officers and accordingly, applications are invited from “talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building”.

According to the notification, only such individuals with requisite years of experience (15 years for joint secretary and 10 years for director) from corporate sector, state cadre officers and PSU officials of equivalent rank are eligible. The maximum age limit for joint secretaries is 45 years and for director-level posts it is 35 years.

Joint secretary level positions have been announced in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The director level posts have been announced in Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Law & Justice; Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education; Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education; Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Ministry of Road Transport & Highways; Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The notification said a detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on Saturday and that interested candidates can apply for the posts till March 22.