Govt to fast-track Mumbai-Thane infra projects: CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis at the bhoomi pujan of the infrastructure projects on Monday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Devendra Fadnavis at the bhoomi pujan of the infrastructure projects on Monday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The government has decided to fast track the Rs 1.50 lakh crore infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Thane and prioritize the ‘sons of the soil’ in these projects, Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis said on Monday.

Of the total projects, Rs 50,000 crore have been earmarked for Thane district.

Chief Minister performed the bhoomi pujan for elevated road and tunnel connecting Thane-Belapur road and National Highway (NH-4). The construction of 3.5 km stretch will complete in 40 months.

Fadnavis said, “The government is committed to complete all the mega-infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore within the set time period and would accord highest priority to the bhoomi putras (sons of soil) in terms of extending the compensation package and rehabilitation.”

Referring to the ongoing infrastructure projects, he said, “The work on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Metro Railway, Coastal Road, Water Transport, Ro-Ro services are in various phases of progress and we are determined to complete these projects.”

The government’s focus on pushing infrastructure projects in Thane is to cater to the rapid growth, which has overburdened the existing infrastructure.

The biggest metro projects are in Thane and would be completed within next two to three years. Along with road and rail network, plans are ready for water transport including Ro-Ro services. Indicating that every project would ensure participation of the ‘sons of the soil’, Fadnavis said, “The administration will ensure strict watch on the quality of work.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App