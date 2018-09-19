Govt to celebrate second anniversary of surgical strikes: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo By Prem Nath Pandey) Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo By Prem Nath Pandey)

The Modi government will be “celebrating” the second anniversary of the ‘surgical strikes’ on September 29, Union minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday.

Goyal, who is the railway minister, said the 2016 strikes, which saw our commandos going into the Pakistani-occupied territory to neutralise terrorist launch pads, have showed the world that we “mean business”.

“On the 29th of this month, we complete the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. And we will celebrate the day,” he said speaking at the Priyadarshini awards, in remarks that come months ahead of the general elections.

“The country is in good hands is in the hands of a leader who is protecting every citizen,” Goyal said.

The minister also lauded businessman Ronnie Screwvala for coming out with a film on the surgical strike, saying it will inspire the youth of the country.

Ex-chairperson of Thermax Anu Aga who devotes her time for philanthropic initiatives, former defence minister of Finland Elisabeth Rehn, scientist MN Sharma and actor Anushka Sharma were awarded at the event held late Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App