Govt to bring Ordinance if SC rejects review petition: Prakash Javadekar

THE GOVERNMENT will bring an Ordinance to restore the old formula for implementing reservation in teaching jobs in higher education should Supreme Court reject its review petition, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

“I want to inform this House that the government is in favour of social justice. If the review petition in (Supreme Court) is rejected, then we have decided to bring either a Bill or an Ordinance (to restore the old formula),” Javadekar said.

“We have done a new study of 30 universities, which shows that SCs, STs and OBCs will suffer if reservation (in faculty positions) is done department wise…. There will be no faculty recruitment in universities till this matter is resolved,” he added.

The government relented to the Opposition’s demand for an assurance on the floor of the House after resisting it for two days. On Thursday, when Opposition MPs demanded an assurance from the government during a meeting in the chamber of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Goel, who was present in the meeting, had not agreed.

The new formula has irked parties with a substantial support base among SC/ST and OBC communities because it results in limited seats available for recruitment by each department under reserved categories.

On Wednesday, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had told the Upper House about the government’s intent to file a review petition. The HRD Ministry has already drafted a legislation in the matter and sent it to the Cabinet for approval. But there has been no movement on the matter since then.