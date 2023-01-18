scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Govt to bring law to determine working hours for truck drivers: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said a law will be brought in to determine the working hours for truck drivers, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

During this year's Road Safety Week, the ministry promoted safer roads under Swachhata Pakhwada campaign.(PTI)
Listen to this article
Govt to bring law to determine working hours for truck drivers: Nitin Gadkari
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A law will be introduced to determine the working hours for truck drivers and efforts are being made to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2025, according to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Participating in an outreach campaign ‘Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan’ during the Road Safety week, he said the road ministry is committed to reduction in road fatalities and injuries and has undertaken multiple initiatives across all 4Es of Road Safety — Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care.

The minister said a law will be brought in to determine the working hours for truck drivers, according to an official statement on Wednesday. This year, the ministry observed Road Safety Week (RSW) from January 11 to 17 under ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ to propagate the cause of safer roads for all.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 20:40 IST
Next Story

Foreign Secretary visits Bhutan, to discuss bilateral ties

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close