Govt to aid startup using daylight to illuminate basements 24×7

The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Ministry of Science and Technology will provide Rs 5 crore as support to a startup called Skyshade Daylight Private Limited for developing new technologies for 24×7 basement illumination. The company works on lighting technologies to reduce carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.

The MoU was signed on Thursday in the presence of the Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. He said the project would cost Rs 10 crore, of which Rs 5 crore will be given by TDB. He said the startup has come up with two innovative solutions – human centric-climate adaptive building facades and central integrated daylighting system. These products are easily affordable, adaptable and economically viable.

The solar energy spectrum has 45 per cent energy as visible light, and this can be used to harvest building illumination for about 9-11 hours a day. Singh said the proposed technologies harvest huge quantities of sunlight for a building which reduces electrical lighting energy consumption by 70-80 per cent, besides reducing air-conditioning needs. The technology used is completely indigenous, economically viable and easy to deploy, and needs minimal maintenance with longevity.

The company has been working with daylighting since 2014, and has worked with the Prime Minister’s Office South Block, Airport Authority of India in Chennai) Telangana Secretariat, National Thermal Power Corporation, Amazon, Caterpillar, IKEA, Mahindra, Tata Motors Hero Motors, Yadadri Temple, Sri RanganathaSwamy Temple, Shiva Temple and Bohra Masjid.

“Lighting is a fundamental requirement of our daily life. Daylight is available universally and it is a very clean and cost-efficient source of energy. Meeting our energy requirement during the day by using daylight harvesting technology will contribute immensely to meet one of the commitments to make India as net zero emission country by 2070. We believe that this unique project in itself may prove to be a game changer,” said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB.

India committed to achieve the capacity to generate 175 GW of its energy requirement from renewable energy sources by the end of 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.