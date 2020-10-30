Govt to act against officials who denied Aarogya Setu info

Aarogya Setu is a contact tracing app launched by the government in April this year to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued directions to initiate “suitable” action against officials who had allegedly denied information about the Aarogya Setu app to a Right to Information (RTI) applicant, senior government officials said Thursday.

The Ministry has also directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to take appropriate action against these officials.

“We are committed to furnish all the information sought under the RTI Act to the applicant and comply with the directions of Central Information Commission,” a ministry official said.

The action by the IT ministry comes a day after the Central Information Commission (CIC) pulled up the Ministry, NIC, and NeGD for providing an evasive reply on Aarogya Setu app.

The CIC had passed an interim order on a complaint filed by RTI activist Saurav Das.

Das had asked for the copy of the entire file related to the creation of the Aarogya Setu app, including origin of proposal, approval details, companies, involved, but he was not provided the information.

