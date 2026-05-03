Govt tests new system for real-time alerts on disasters, emergencies

THE GOVERNMENT on Saturday sent a test notification in the form of a text message with a sharp beep sound to almost all citizens around 11:42 am, demonstrating its indigenously developed Cell Broadcast system for instant communication during critical situations such as natural disasters and man-made emergencies.

A pop-up message flashed on mobile screens in English, Hindi and other languages with the headline ‘Extremely Severe Alerts’. “India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. – Government of India,” it read.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said it is set to launch an advanced public alerting framework in coordination with key agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority. This is aimed at enabling timely communication during critical situations.“This initiative reflects a continued commitment to building a more responsive and resilient communication ecosystem for citizens across the country,” the DoT said in a post on social media platform X.

Currently, the government already issues disaster alerts through SMS by deploying the Integrated Alert System called SACHET, which is developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the research and development centre of the DoT. This system, based on the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, has been successfully operationalised by the National Disaster Management Authority.

It has been operational across all 36 states and Union Territories to deliver disaster and emergency-related alerts via SMS to mobile users within geo-targeted areas. Till date, 134 billion SMS alerts in more than 19 languages have been disseminated during natural disasters, weather warnings and cyclonic events.

But unlike SMS alerts (which is a one-to-one channel) which may be missed by many, the ‘cell broadcast’ technology used on Saturday is unmissable since its a one-to-many channel communication system. It mirrors the technologies used in countries such as Japan (which issued tsunami alerts). It is a method where short messages with sound alerts can be sent to all mobile devices within a defined geographic area simultaneously almost in near real-time delivery.

The Cell Broadcast technology, also introduced by C-DOT, will further strengthen alert dissemination in time-critical situations, such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes and man-made emergencies like gas leaks or chemical hazards, the government said.

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These “test messages” will only be received on mobile devices with Cell Broadcast test channels enabled (Users can enable or disable alerts through the following menu path on their mobile devices: Settings → Safety and emergency →Wireless emergency alerts →Test alerts). Recipients may receive multiple messages as part of the testing process to ensure proper functioning across the entire mobile network infrastructure.