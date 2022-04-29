Grappling with power crisis, Centre cancels train services to make way for coal wagons

With several parts of the country grappling with electricity shortage–owing to low coal stocks at thermal plants and an increase in power demand because of sweltering heat–the Central government has decided to cancel as many as 657 passenger train services to allow for faster movement of coal carriages.

Here is the full list of trains/services that have been cancelled:

1) 18237 – Chhattisgarh Daily Express (KRBA to ASR) – 57 services cancelled.

2) 18238 – Chhattisgarh Daily Express (ASR to BSP) – 57 services cancelled.

3) 12771 – Secunderabad – Raipur SF Tri-weekly Express – 13 services cancelled.

4) 12772 – Raipur – Secunderabad SF Tri-weekly Express – 13 services cancelled.

5) 12880 – Bhubaneswar – Mumbai LTT SF Bi-weekly Express – 9 services cancelled.

6) 12879 – Mumbai LTT – Bhubaneswar SF Bi-weekly Express – 9 services cancelled.

7) 22866 – Puri – Mumbai LTT SF Weekly Express – 4 services cancelled.

8) 22865 – Mumbai LTT – Puri SF Weekly Express – 4 services cancelled.

9) 12812 – Hatia – Mumbai LTT SF Bi-weekly Express – 8 services cancelled.

10) 12811 – Mumbai LTT – Hatia SF Bi-weekly Express – 8 services cancelled.

11) 22847 – Visakhapatnam – Mumbai LTT SF Weekly Express – 4 services cancelled.

12) 22848 – Mumbai LTT – Visakhapatnam SF Weekly Express – 4 services cancelled.

13) 20843 – Bilaspur – Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Bi-weekly Express – 9 services cancelled.

14) 20844 – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bilaspur SF Bi-weekly Express – 9 services cancelled.

15) 20845 – Bilaspur – Bikaner SF Bi-weekly Express – 8 services cancelled.

16) 20846 – Bikaner – Bilaspur SF Bi-weekly Express – 8 services cancelled.

17) 12807 – Samta Express (VSKP to NZM) – 20 services cancelled.

18) 12808 – Samta Express (NZM to VSKP) – 20 services cancelled.

19) 18236 – Bilaspur – Bhopal Express Cum Passenger – 37 services cancelled.

20) 18235 – Bhopal – Bilaspur Express cum Passenger – 37 services cancelled.

21) 18247 – Bilaspur – Rewa Express – 37 services cancelled.

22) 18248 – Rewa – Bilaspur Express – 37 services cancelled.

23) 11265 – Jabalpur – Ambikapur Intercity Express – 37 services cancelled.

24) 11266 – Ambikapur – Jabalpur Intercity Express – 37 services cancelled.

25) 12767 – Hazur Sahib Nanded – Santragachi SF Weekly Express – 6 services cancelled.

26) 12768 – Santragachi – Hazur Sahib Nanded SF Weekly Express – 6 services cancelled.

27) 22169 – Rani Kamlapati (Habibganj) – Santragachi Weekly Humsafar Express – 5 services cancelled.

28) 22170 – Santragachi – Rani Kamlapati (Habibganj) Humsafar Express – 6 services cancelled.

29) 08861 – Gondia – Jharsuguda MEMU Special – 30 services cancelled.

30) 08862 – Jharsuguda – Gondia MEMU Special – 30 services cancelled.

31) 08709 – Raipur – Dongargarh MEMU Special – 44 services cancelled.

32) 08710 – Dongargarh – Raipur MEMU Special – 44 services cancelled.

Government has decided to cancel 657 Mail/Exp/Passenger train services to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround. A total of 533 coal rakes put on duty. For the power sector, 427 rakes loaded yesterday. 1.62 million tonnes loaded for power sector. pic.twitter.com/UbCho8Tzsi — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

A total of 533 coal rakes are reportedly being run to address the power crisis.

Over the past week, the total electricity shortage in India hit 623 million units (MU), surpassing the total shortage all of March. Low coal stocks at thermal power plants have led to power cuts this month across states including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of J&K.

The increasing demand due to economic recovery after the pandemic and lower power supply from imported coal-based power plants have led to increased pressure on thermal power plants using domestic coal. Delayed payments by some states to coal companies is also a key reason for low inventories at thermal power plants, according to senior government officials.

The Delhi government said Thursday that the growing power crisis could lead to power cuts in important establishments in the capital such as Metro trains and hospitals.