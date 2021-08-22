Govt summons Infosys CEO to explain glitches in I-T e-filing portal

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, the MD & CEO of Infosys, over glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal.

Parekh has been asked to appear on Monday (August 23) to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman why the glitches on the portal have not been resolved yet.

“Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available,” the Income Tax department said in a tweet on Sunday.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The new e-filing portal (http://www.incometax.gov.in) was launched on June 7.

Soon after Sitharaman announced its launched, her Twitter timeline was flooded with complaints, with many users saying they were having problems accessing it or facing other glitches.

The next morning, Sitharaman tweeted about the glitches. “The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she tweeted.

In response to her tweet, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani wrote, “The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week.”