Govt suggests ‘disengaging’ WII, IIFM, three other premier green institutions

The recommendation is a part of an exercise carried out by the Finance Ministry for rationalisation of autonomous institutions that function under different ministries, and was sent to the Cabinet Secretary on September 30. (File)

In a proposal to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the Finance Ministry has recommended that the Ministry of Environment Forests (MoEF) and Climate Change “disengage” from five autonomous institutions working under it and merge two others, thus reducing the 16 autonomous bodies under the ministry to nine.

Among institutions proposed to be disengaged from MoEF are the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, and Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal.

The recommendation is a part of an exercise carried out by the Finance Ministry for rationalisation of autonomous institutions that function under different ministries, and was sent to the Cabinet Secretary on September 30.

It recommended that the Society of Integrated Coastal Management be merged with the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, as both “perform similar roles of promoting coastal management…to avoid duplication of activities and attain economies of scale’’.

It recommended merging of Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, which receives Rs 14 crore annually from MoEF, to merge with the ministry.

Explained Panel rationalises govt expenditure The Expenditure Management Commission was set up in 2014 to recommend ways to rationalise government expenditure, one of its functions being review of all autonomous bodies — there are now 679 of them. One of its aims is to look at “maximum governance through minimum government”. In two phases, the Commission has reviewed 194 organisations across 18 ministries, recommending merging of 109 into 26, absorption of five into the government, shutting down five and disengagement from 23 autonomous bodies.

It also recommended that the Indian Council for Forest and Research Education, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development and statutory bodies such as Central Pollution Control Board, Central Zoo Authority (CZA), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), National Biodiversity Authority continue to function under and with the financial support of MoEF.

“This is not a Cabinet decision; it is simply a recommendation and an exercise which takes place every couple of years. For statutory bodies like NTCA, it is not even possible to disengage since Project Tiger is such a big project in which NTCA gives funds to states to carry out the work. Being an act of law, these bodies cannot be abolished,’’ NTCA member-secretary and head of CZA, S P Yadav, said.

WII director Dhananjai Mohan said, “We are not yet clear about the exact nature and status of these recommendations. We will act once we receive some clarity… we are in touch with our ministry and will wait for them to take a final call… if the recommendation is implemented, then it is a matter of concern for us.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.