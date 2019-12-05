Govt: States issued instructions to identify, deport illegal migrants

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said illegal migrants came in through various ways, including as tourists, and 29 lakh people entered between 2008 to 2013 while the number of such people swelled to 56 lakh between 2014 and 2017. Union Minister Nityanand Rai said illegal migrants came in through various ways, including as tourists, and 29 lakh people entered between 2008 to 2013 while the number of such people swelled to 56 lakh between 2014 and 2017.

The government is tightening the noose around illegal immigrants and instructions have been issued to states to sensitise law enforcement and intelligence agencies for their identification and deportation, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

During Question Hour, Rai said instances of illegal migrants, who came as travellers, tourists or traders, overstaying between 2014-17 were only 1,000 as compared to 1.34 lakh between 2008 and 2013.

He said in Karnataka, the process is on to deport 58-59 such people.

“Illegal immigrants enter the country without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner,” he said and added detection, detention and deportation of such foreign nationals, including Bangladeshi nationals, is an ongoing process.

The minister said the Central government is vested with powers to detain a foreign national staying illegally in the country under the Foreigners Act and deport them. “These powers to detain and deport illegally staying foreign nationals have also been entrusted under Article 258 (1) of the Constitution of India to State governments,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued instructions to state governments/Union Territories advising them to sensitise law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provision of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents and legal proceedings, including deportation.

