Govt spreading hatred through CAA-NRC, says Ayodhya sant

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently clarified that the NRC would not be implemented, a BJP booklet in Bengali stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be followed by NRC. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently clarified that the NRC would not be implemented, a BJP booklet in Bengali stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be followed by NRC.

A religious leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Wednesday accused the Central government of spreading hatred by introducing the new citizenship law and the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The poor can’t show all the documents (to prove their citizenship). How will they keep their documents for more than 20 years?.. So, how does the government expect that the poor will furnish all the documents. But they are also Indian citizens,” Mahant Jnandasji Maharaj of Akhil Bharatiya Sree Panch Ramanandi Nirbani Akhara of Ayodhya told mediapersons.

In South 24 Parganas district to attend the Gangasagar fair, the religious leader also praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her bravery and honesty.

“We are sant. We have no religion, no caste. We all are kutumbo (guest). Muslims are also kutumbo. So, why has the Central Government separated Muslims from others. They (central government) are spreading hatred across the country. If they included Muslims (in the CAA), nothing would have happened,” Jnandasji said.

On Mamata Banerjee, he said, “She is very honest. Her soul is pure. She has the guts to fight, and she always stands on the side of truth.” He also criticised the Narendra Modi Government for scrapping high-value notes in 2016. “Nobody has benefitted from demonetisation. Is terrorism finished after the move? Or, has inflation been tamed? They are basically fooling the people. This will not last for long.”

