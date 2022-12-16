Govt spent Rs 3,723 crore on ads in 5 years, no increase: Anurag Thakur

The Centre spent more than Rs 3,700 crore on advertisements in the last five years, although there was no increase in spending on advertising of its policies and programmes, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed the Parliament on Thursday.

According to a written reply tabled by Thakur in the Rajya Sabha, the government, through the the Central Bureau of Communication, spent over Rs 1,200 crore on advertisements in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, ahead of the 2019 general election, the government incurred an expenditure of around Rs 1,100 crore. In 2019-20, the government spent Rs 627.67 crore, while its spending on publicity in 2020-21 was Rs 349.09 crore, besides Rs 264.78 crore in 2021-22.

In the current fiscal, the government has spent Rs 154.07 crore on advertisements till December 9.

“As per the above data, expenditure on advertisement and publicity has not increased in the last few years,” Thakur said in response to a question by Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain, who asked whether the government was aware its spending on advertisement and publicity had increased manifold in the last few years.

In response to another question posed by CPM MP from Kerala, AA Rahim, on December 8, Thakur had said the CBC) releases advertisements through various media platforms “keeping in view the campaign requirement, the budget of the campaign, the target audience and the area and preferences indicated by client ministries/ departments”.

Rahim has asked about “the details of the expenditure incurred by government on print, television, electronic and other forms of advertising over the last five years till date, year-wise and ministry-wise”, besides the procedure by which advertisements are allotted to newspapers and channels.