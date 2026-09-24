Customs duty on edible oils slashed ahead of festive season

For crude palm oil and crude soybean oil, the government has halved the basic customs duty from 10% to 5% (Representative image: Unsplash).

Ahead of the festive season, the Centre has announced major cuts in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on edible oils, including palm, soybean, and sunflower oil. The revised duty structure comes into effect on September 24.

According to the notification, the BCD on crude sunflower oil has been completely eliminated from 10%, while the import duty on refined sunflower oil has been reduced from 32.5% to 22.5%, reported news agency PTI.

For crude palm oil and crude soybean oil, the government has halved the basic customs duty from 10% to 5%.

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Meanwhile, the rate on their refined counterparts-refined palm oil and refined soybean oil-has been lowered from 32.5% to 27.5%.