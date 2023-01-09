Centre directs TV channels to strictly follow programme code, cites ‘distasteful’ coverage of Rishabh Pant car crash

Taking a serious view of “distasteful” coverage of Rishabh Pant’s road accident and a few other crime stories, the Central government Monday asked media houses to strictly adhere to the programme code laid down under the relevant law.

In an advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting called upon television channels to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death, in conformity with the programme code laid under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

It cited the coverage of the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s car crash, airing of distressing images of dead bodies and thrashing of a five-year-old boy and said such reporting offended “good taste and decency”.

Pant had a narrow escape when the Mercedes Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire on December 30 around 5.30 am. Pant, police said, lost control after he apparently dozed off at the wheel. He suffered injuries and is currently out of danger.

The I&B ministry further said, “…television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people including women, children, and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots.”

It added that the broadcasters put “little effort” to edit or attune the video clips and images they picked up from social media so as to comply to the programme code.

The advisory stated that such reports can also have an adverse psychological impact on the children. There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory, it added.