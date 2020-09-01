Govt signs Rs 2,580 crore contracts to supply Army regiments with Pinaka missiles

The Pinaka multiple launch rocket system has been designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. (File)

The government has signed contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore to supply six Army regiments with Pinaka missiles.

The Defence Ministry announced that the deal has been signed with Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) also part of the project.

“Providing further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India in the Defence Sector, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) has today signed contracts with M/s. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML), M/s. Tata Power Company Ltd. (TPCL) and M/s. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supply of Six Pinaka Regiments to the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 2580 Crores,” a statement by the ministry said.

The ministry said that it will be done under the Buy-Indian category with 70 per cent indigenous content, and the project was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The statement said that the six Pinaka regiments “comprise 114 Launchers with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 Command Posts to be procured from M/s TPCL and M/s L&T and 330 Vehicles to be procured from M/s BEML” and will be “operationalised along the Northern and Eastern Borders of our country further enhancing the operation preparedness of our Armed Forces”.

The induction of these six regiments is planned by 2024.

The Pinaka multiple launch rocket system has been designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a “flagship project showcasing public private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling ‘Aatmnirbharta’ [self-reliance] in cutting edge defence technologies”, the ministry stated.

The Tata Group and L&T had bagged the first order to produce the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher back in 2006.

