Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group, Amit Shah says golden future awaits Assam

The agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, joint secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna. The agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, joint secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The government signed a peace accord Monday, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, with all factions of the Bodo militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), paving the way for political and economic benefits for the Bodo community.

Stating that the agreement would ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo community, Amit Shah said, “1550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on January 30. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.”

Delhi: Government of India signs tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of banned organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA); Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal present pic.twitter.com/Knyebw7WSo — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all stakeholders of the Bodo society signed the agreement, reaffirming the territorial integrity of Assam.

Calling it a “historic accord”, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the pact would bring a comprehensive solution to the Bodo issue, PTI reported.

The agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, joint secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

However, the Bodo outfits’ demand for a separate Bodoland state or territorial change in terms of a new union territory was not included in the accord. Last week, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state’s territorial integrity would be preserved.

“The Government of India has clearly informed the government of Assam that there will be no new divisions in Assam and there will not be any formation of any new union territory. Assam’s territorial integrity will be preserved. There will be no provision for the inclusion of any new village or area,” Sarma had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd