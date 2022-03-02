Govt should stop verbal balancing act, ask Russia to stop bombing: Cong

ON A day an Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asked the government to “stop its verbal balancing act” and demand “loudly and bravely” that Russia immediately stop the bombing, which is putting the lives of Indians too in danger.

The Congress also stepped up its attack on the government, picking holes in its efforts to evacuate thousands of Indians trapped in war-torn Ukraine.

Chidambaram’s statement is interesting as the Congress, too, like the government had walked a tightrope on the Russian military action.

In an official statement last week, Anand Sharma, chairman of the party’s foreign affairs department, had said the party is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace.

“The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine respecting the MINSK and Russia – NATO agreements and earlier understandings. UN charter must be upheld by all countries,” he had said.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said the government “should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine”.

“If the bombing is stopped or paused, foreigners trapped in Ukraine may be able to leave the country. The government was late in ordering evacuation. The government was also guilty of encouraging Indians to believe that nothing untoward was likely to happen in Ukraine,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Pointing out that the lives of thousands of Indians, including students, are in peril, he said, “India must speak up loudly and bravely and demand that Russia stop the bombing immediately.”

Arguing that “every minute is precious” for the Indians trapped in Ukraine, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government needs “a strategic plan for safe evacuation”.

Randeep Surjewala, the party’s communication department head, said the government has no evacuation plan at all and accused it of having “abandoned our young”.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said India has never abandoned its citizens and always evacuated them from war zones.

“Gulf War, Kuwait, 1991: 150,000+, Op Sukoon, Lebanon, 2006: 2,300, Op Home Coming, Libya, 2011: 15,000, Op Raahat, Yemen, 2015: 4,650. PM should remember evacuation is his duty not PR exercises for it,” he said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus on evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine rather than focusing on elections.