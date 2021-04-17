Govt should start Covid vaccination centres at protest sites: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) asked the government to start vaccination centres at protest sites. Leaders also urged protesters to follow Covid norms such as wearing masks.

SKM leader Darshan Pal said in a statement, “We appeal to the farmers to follow necessary norms and guidelines like wearing masks and doing their bit to stop the spread of the virus. At the same time, we also request the government to fulfil its responsibility by starting vaccination centres and providing necessary facilities at protest places.”

The SKM also accused the BJP of not paying heed to Covid during election rallies but being strict in the case of protests that are against the party.

SKM also appealed to protesters to continue their protests while many others are yet to reach the borders after harvest season is over. They reiterated that they will not stop protesting till the government repeals the farm laws and guarantees MSP.