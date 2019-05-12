‘Govt should review issue of quota in private sector’

Stating that more than 10 years have passed since Indian industry promised the Government of India to give greater representation to people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in private sector by reserving jobs, Milind Kamble, founder chairman of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), on Saturday said the time has come for the government to review and take a stance on the issue.

During an interaction with mediapersons at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India in Gandhinagar, Kamble said, “PM Manmohan Singh in 2004 had told the industry that the government was thinking about reservation in private sector.” Kamble said that industry had said they would think about it and in 2006 a task force of CII asked the government not to implement reservation. “Over 10 years have passed…,” Kamble said. “The government should review what has happened…”