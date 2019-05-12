Toggle Menu
‘Govt should review issue of quota in private sector’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/govt-should-review-issue-quota-private-sector-milind-kamble-5723404/

‘Govt should review issue of quota in private sector’

During an interaction with mediapersons at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India in Gandhinagar, Kamble said, “PM Manmohan Singh in 2004 had told the industry that the government was thinking about reservation in private sector.”

Milind Kamble, chairman of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI)
“Over 10 years have passed…,” Kamble said. “The government should review what has happened…”

Stating that more than 10 years have passed since Indian industry promised the Government of India to give greater representation to people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in private sector by reserving jobs, Milind Kamble, founder chairman of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), on Saturday said the time has come for the government to review and take a stance on the issue.

During an interaction with mediapersons at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India in Gandhinagar, Kamble said, “PM Manmohan Singh in 2004 had told the industry that the government was thinking about reservation in private sector.” Kamble said that industry had said they would think about it and in 2006 a task force of CII asked the government not to implement reservation. “Over 10 years have passed…,” Kamble said. “The government should review what has happened…”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uncertainty over festival ends: Govt allows parading of Kerala’s tallest captive elephant
2 Jammu-Srinagar National Highway: Stranded vehicles start moving, no fresh traffic allowed for now
3 Case filed on body swap at Gujarat hospital, families allege conspiracy