Govt should read our dissent order in Sabarimala verdict: Justice Nariman

The Supreme Court Friday said government officials should read its dissenting verdict in the Sabarimala order, which was delivered on Thursday. Justice R F Nariman, who authored the dissent on behalf of himself and Justice D Y Chandrachud, made the remark during a hearing in connection with a money laundering case against Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

“Please tell your government officials to read our dissent in the Sabarimala verdict… Our judgments are not to be played around with,” Justice Nariman told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud had dismissed the review petitions challenging the Supreme Court’s 2018 order in the Sabarimala case. They said there was no “error apparent” in its previous judgment that needed to be reviewed. All other issues, they said, will be dealt with whenever the occasion arises.

“What this Court has before it is review petitions arising out of this Court’s judgment in Indian Young Lawyers Association and Ors v State of Kerala WP (C) No.373 of 2006, which was delivered on 28 September, 2018, with regard to the Sabarimala temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. What a future constitution bench or larger bench, if constituted by the learned Chief Justice of India, may or may not do when considering the other issues pending before this Court is, strictly speaking, not before this Court at all,” the minority view said. “Consequently, this judgment will dispose of the said review petitions and writ petitions keeping the parameters of judicial intervention in such cases in mind.”

Taking note of the protests that followed its original verdict, the two judges said compliance with its orders was not an option. They told the Kerala government that “organised acts of resistance to thwart the implementation of this judgment must be put down firmly”.

