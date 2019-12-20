Govt should not trample on Constitutional values, civil rights: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Protesting the arrest of Left leaders in Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Union government should not harbour the delusion that a democratic protest can be overwhelmed by lodging leaders in jail and denying people’s right to freedom of movement.

In a statement, Vijayan said the Union government should not trample over Constitutional values and civil rights. “By arresting leaders, denying freedom of movement and clamping prohibitory orders, no mass agitations could be repressed. Instead of trying to cover up the protests erupting across the country, the Union government should be ready to abandon the wrong legislation (the new citizenship law). The protests across the country reflect the sentiments of the people,” he said.

Vijayan said the NDA government is wielding “brute power” which was not there even during the Emergency period. The denial of permission for protest marches in Delhi amounted to the encroachment into a person’s civil rights, he said.

In a letter, the CM urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of students from Kerala in various campuses across the country.

Meanwhile, DYFI and SFI, the youth and student wings of CPI (M) respectively, marched to Raj Bhavan in protest against the arrest of Left leaders in Delhi. Elsewhere in Kerala, there have been street marches in protest against the developments in Delhi.

