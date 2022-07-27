Govt should consult experts, stakeholders before firming up policies, says BJP MP

The government should consult experts and hold dialogues with the affected people before announcing policy reforms, BJP MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Shejwalkar, the MP from Gwalior, raised the issue of ‘discussion and dialogue with experts and affected stakeholders on policy reforms’ under rule 377. He said “unreasonable opposition” to the three farm laws and the Agnipath scheme, which is an “important step” for military modernisation, is a matter of concern.

“Before announcing reforms, the government should consult experts in that field and hold consultation with the affected people so that there is no obstacle in the implementation of public friendly policies,” Shejwalkar said. This, he said, will check those who create an “atmosphere of negativity”.

Arun Kumar Sagar, BJP MP from Shahjahanpur, raised the issue of alleged irregularities in implementation of works under Jal Jeevan Mission in UP and said work in his constituency has been allocated to a Hyderabad-based firm. “During visits to the constituency, I have received complaints regarding work…which is not as per standards,” Sagar said.

Alleging that public money is being misused and the government’s image is being tarnished, he urged the Centre to order an inquiry into this.