Govt should come clean on Galwan Valley face-off: Sonia Gandhi on 1st anniversary of clash

Sonia Gandhi also said the government's disengagement agreement with China has worked to India's "disadvantage" so far.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday asked the government to provide clarity on the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a face-off with Chinese troops a year ago.

She also said the government’s disengagement agreement with China has worked to India’s “disadvantage” so far.

While Indian and Chinese troops disengaged from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso and the Kailash ranges in February, the two sides have failed to make headway on the pullback of troops from other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Gandhi said Congress has patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented face-off at Galwan happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of the jawans was not in vain.

“Having patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister’s last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred.”

“We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the PM’s statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020. The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India’s disadvantage so far,” Gandhi said in a statement.

She asked the government to “take the nation into confidence” and ensure that their performance is “worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in an Instagram post that there are many questions that remain unanswered of the Galwan Valley incident. He said the government owed an explanation to the people.